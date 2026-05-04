Turkish president Erdoğan receives Kuwaiti foreign minister in Ankara

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President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Monday.

Meeting at Presidential Complex focused on bilateral ties and regional developments. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Times Kuwait.

The meeting was held behind closed doors and was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief foreign policy and security adviser to the president.

The visit comes as part of ongoing diplomatic engagement between Kuwait and Türkiye aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and discussing regional and international developments.

News.Az