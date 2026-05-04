Israel greenlights $270M budget for West Bank settlement roads

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Israel's government has approved a budget of approximately $270 million to construct roads linking illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to a report by Haaretz on Monday.

The daily said the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved more than 1 billion shekels (about $270 million) to construct roads linking new settlements in the occupied territory, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the first phase, about 3 million shekels (around $1 million) will be allocated to prepare the plan and complete initial design work, which will be submitted to the government for approval within 45 days, Haaretz said, citing a government statement.

The statement added that funding for development work would be provided as an additional allocation from the Finance Ministry’s budget.

It did not specify the locations where the roads would be built.

The decision comes amid accelerated illegal settlement activity since Netanyahu’s government took office in late 2022, with significant expansion across the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

About 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in the West Bank, including around 250,000 in East Jerusalem, in settlements considered illegal under international law, according to Palestinian estimates.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have killed at least 1,155 Palestinians in the West Bank, injured about 11,750 and arrested nearly 22,000, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

News.Az