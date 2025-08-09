Six Lebanese soldiers dead, others hurt in weapons depot explosion

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least six Lebanese soldiers were killed and others injured today while a Lebanese army engineering team was dismantling ammunition in the south of the country.

Lebanon's National News Agency carried a statement issued today by country's Army saying: "While an army unit was inspecting a weapons depot and dismantling its contents in Wadi Zebqin, Tyre, an explosion occurred inside, resulting in the initial death toll of six soldiers and the injury of others. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel went into effect on November 27, following an Israeli offensive that lasted more than a year, resulting in the deaths and injuries of thousands of Lebanese and the displacement of more than a million people from the south of the country.

News.Az