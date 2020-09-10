Six new cases of coronavirus reported in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh

Six new cases of coronavirus reported in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan on September 10, according to Armenian media.

Coronavirus cases have reached 323 in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

283 people recovered so far. The total number of active cases is 38.

55 people are in quarantine.

News.Az