SK Chief: AI stocks may correct, industry not in bubble
- 1042121
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/sk-chief-ai-stocks-may-correct-industry-not-in-bubble Copied
Photo: Reuters
Artificial intelligence stocks may face a market correction after rising rapidly, but the AI industry itself is not in a bubble, said Chey Tae-won, chairman of South Korea’s SK Group, which owns memory chipmaker SK Hynix.
Chey noted that stock valuations have “overshot” fundamentals, a common feature in growth industries, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
SK Hynix shares surged 214% over the past year, driven by strong demand for AI chips powering data centers, while the company expects a prolonged chip “super cycle.”