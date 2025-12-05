SK Chief: AI stocks may correct, industry not in bubble

Artificial intelligence stocks may face a market correction after rising rapidly, but the AI industry itself is not in a bubble, said Chey Tae-won, chairman of South Korea’s SK Group, which owns memory chipmaker SK Hynix.

Chey noted that stock valuations have “overshot” fundamentals, a common feature in growth industries, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

SK Hynix shares surged 214% over the past year, driven by strong demand for AI chips powering data centers, while the company expects a prolonged chip “super cycle.”

News.Az