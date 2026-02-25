SK Hynix to invest $15bn in new chip facilities

SK Hynix announced plans to invest 21.6 trillion won ($15.07 billion) to build new semiconductor production lines in Yongin by 2030, as global demand for advanced chips continues to surge.

The investment will expand the company’s domestic manufacturing capacity, positioning SK Hynix to capitalize on rising demand driven by artificial intelligence, data centers, and next-generation computing technologies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

South Korea is home to some of the world’s largest chipmakers, and the expansion underscores the country’s efforts to strengthen its role in the global semiconductor supply chain amid intensifying competition.

