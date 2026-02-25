S. Korea, US to hold Freedom Shield drills in March

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea and the United States will conduct their annual joint military exercises, Freedom Shield, from March 9 to 19, military officials announced Wednesday. The drills are described as “defensive in nature,” though they have historically drawn criticism from North Korea, which views them as a rehearsal for invasion.

The exercises will support preparations for the transfer of U.S. wartime operational control to South Korea, a key milestone the country aims to complete before President Lee Jae Myung’s term ends in 2030. Past drills have included multi-domain and command-post training to enhance readiness, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials said next month’s exercises will incorporate deterrence scenarios focused on North Korea’s nuclear capabilities. Discussions between Seoul and Washington on scaling back field training are ongoing, as South Korea seeks to improve strained ties with Pyongyang.

North Korea is currently holding its Workers' Party Ninth Congress, a major political gathering expected to conclude with a military parade showcasing new capabilities.

The Freedom Shield drills reflect continued U.S.-South Korea cooperation in maintaining regional security amid ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

