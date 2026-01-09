Yandex metrika counter

Ski legend Hirscher withdraws from Olympics, ends season

Photo: Getty Images

Two-time Olympic champion Marcel Hirscher announced on Friday that he is pulling out of the rest of the season, including the upcoming Winter Olympics, citing a lack of form.

The 36-year-old seven-time world champion returned to competitive skiing last winter after a five-year retirement, but his season was disrupted after just three World Cup races by a torn cruciate knee ligament, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

This season, a calf injury forced him to rest for two weeks around Christmas, limiting his training and preparation.

“There is a lot of speculation about whether or not I will start the World Cup,” Hirscher said in an Instagram video. “The truth is that it is not possible at this time. The speed I can ski at is not World Cup level.”

Since his comeback, Hirscher, who has competed for the Netherlands—where his mother is from—has won 67 World Cup races and is widely regarded as one of the greatest skiers of all time.

“If I want to race in the World Cup, I want to do it well, and that’s not possible for now,” he added. “For that reason, I will not ski this season, and I will not go to the Olympics.”

The Milan-Cortina Winter Games begin in less than a month.

Hirscher, however, indicated his career is not over: “I will continue training and I hope to see you next season,” he said.


News.Az 

