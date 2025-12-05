2026 Winter Olympics flame arrives in Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The flame for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics arrived in Rome on December 4, following a handover in Athens. Italian tennis star Jasmine Paolini and Local Organizing Committee chief Giovanni Malago carried the flame off an ITA Airways flight.

A 63-day torch relay covering 12,000 km will start in Rome on Saturday, passing through all 110 Italian provinces before reaching San Siro Stadium for the February 6 opening ceremony, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Italy hosts the Olympic flame for the first time since the 2006 Turin Winter Games. A special cauldron lighting at the Quirinale Palace, attended by President Sergio Mattarella and IOC President Kirsty Coventry, is scheduled for Friday.

The torch relay will feature 10,001 torchbearers, beginning from Stadio dei Marmi. The flame was originally handed to Italian organizers at Athens’ historic Panathenaic Stadium.

News.Az