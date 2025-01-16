S.Korea court rejects Yoon's request to postpone impeachment trial hearing

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea's Constitutional Court said Thursday it has rejected President Yoon Suk Yeol's request to postpone a hearing on his impeachment scheduled for later in the day.

The second formal hearing of the impeachment trial is scheduled for 2 p.m., but Yoon's lawyers requested a postponement the previous day citing his detention and interrogation by investigators over his short-lived imposition of martial law.By law, the court can proceed with deliberations with or without his attendance starting from the second hearing.Yoon skipped the first hearing Tuesday, leading it to end after 4 minutes.

News.Az