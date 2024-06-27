News.az
News
Constitutional Court
Tag:
Constitutional Court
Thailand’s Bhumjaithai Party in talks to form government after PM dismissal
29 Aug 2025-16:25
Ugandan opposition challenges law allowing military trials for civilians
13 Aug 2025-16:45
Portugal’s constitutional court blocks immigration restriction bill
09 Aug 2025-14:30
S. Korea’s Constitutional Court to hold first formal hearing of premier’s impeachment trial
05 Feb 2025-13:31
S.Korea court rejects Yoon's request to postpone impeachment trial hearing
16 Jan 2025-09:55
South Korea’s Constitutional Court orders Yoon to submit martial law decree, Cabinet meeting minutes
18 Dec 2024-10:19
Romania's Constitutional Court cancels presidential election process
06 Dec 2024-19:27
Georgia’s president appeals to Constitutional Court to challenge election results
19 Nov 2024-18:25
Georgian court refuses to suspend law on foreign agents
09 Oct 2024-14:01
Azerbaijani parliament dissolution, scheduling of early election adhere to constitution: Court – UPDATED
27 Jun 2024-14:14
