SkyWest flight makes emergency landing in Fresno

Flight 3797, operated as Delta Connection, was en route when it was diverted to Fresno "out of an abundance of caution following a mechanical indication," the airline stated, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The safety precaution ensured the plane landed without incident, though no further details about the mechanical issue were provided.

Fresno Fire says it responded to the emergency landing after receiving a report of a fuel problem. Officials say the plane landed safely, and mechanics on the ground did not find a fuel leak.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to ensure all passengers reach their destination safely and as quickly as possible,” said SkyWest Airlines in a statement to YourCentralValley.com.

The flight was on an Embraer E175; SkyWest says there were 56 passengers on board the flight at the time.

Flight trackers show that SkyWest Flight 3797 took off again from Fresno at around noon on Monday and landed in Oakland approximately 30 minutes later.