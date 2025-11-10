SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in India's Kolkata

The flight, SG 670, landed safely at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, with the full emergency status being lifted at 11:38 PM, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

All passengers and crew members disembarked safely, and no injuries were reported.

Kolkata airport officials confirmed that the crew had alerted air traffic control about the engine failure while approaching the airport.

Emergency services, including fire and rescue teams, were placed on standby, ensuring a swift and safe response.

In a statement released early Monday, SpiceJet said the aircraft had encountered a “technical issue during descent” but landed without incident.

“On November 9, SpiceJet flight SG 670 operating from Mumbai to Kolkata experienced a technical issue during descent at Kolkata airport. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew deplaned normally,” said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

The airline did not elaborate on the nature of the technical problem but confirmed that the aircraft is being examined by engineering teams.