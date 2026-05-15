“Mayhem Requiem”: Lady Gaga drops live rework project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lady Gaga has released a new live project, Mayhem Requiem, via Apple Music. The album was recorded during a “no-phones-allowed” performance at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theatre in January, where it “reimagines” her 2025 album Mayhem with newly arranged versions of the songs, News.Az reports, citing Pitchfork.

The project also arrives alongside a concert film, which is set to be shown in one-night-only screenings at select AMC theaters tonight (May 14).

In a release shared ahead of the album, Mayhem Requiem was described as “the final chapter of the Mayhem era,” with Gaga portrayed as “the phantom of her own gothic opera.”

Each track features revised, and in many cases more theatrical, arrangements. For example, the synth-pop track “How Bad Do U Want Me” is transformed into a more traditional ballad, while “Abracadabra” opens as a stripped-back piano étude.

Mayhem Requiem:

01 Intro (Live)

02 Disease (Live)

03 Abracadabra (Live)

04 Garden Of Eden (Live)

05 Perfect Celebrity (Live)

06 Vanish Into You (Live)

07 Interlude I (Live)

08 Killah (Live) 09 Zombieboy (Live)

10 Interlude II (Live)

11 LoveDrug (Live)

12 Interlude III (Live)

13 How Bad Do U Want Me (Live)

14 Don’t Call Tonight (Live)

15 Shadow Of A Man (Live)

16 Interlude IV (Live)

17 The Beast (Live)

18 Interlude V (Live)

19 Blade Of Grass (Live)

20 Interlude VI (Live)

21 Die With A Smile (Live)

News.Az