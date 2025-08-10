Slovak president views Russia-U.S. summit as a turning point toward peace in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The U.S.-Russia summit could be a pivotal moment in negotiations to end hostilities,” said Peter Pellegrini.

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said the planned August 15 meeting between the Russian and U.S. presidents in Alaska could mark a turning point toward peace in Ukraine, News.Az informs via TASS.

"This is a significant step toward a solution leading to peace in Ukraine. The US-Russia summit may become a crucial moment in the talks on ceasing hostilities. The goal is to declare a ceasefire that will be followed by talks on ending the war and Ukraine’s post-war development," the TASR news agency quoted him as saying.

According to the Slovak president, talks between Russia and Ukraine should be conducted as intensively as possible, with the United States and the European Union taking part. "Europe’s security is under jeopardy today. All countries, including Russia, must engage in peace efforts [in the continent]," he noted.

He admitted however that it will be very difficult for the parties to the conflict in Ukraine to reach a compromise solution and the Russia-US summit may lay the basis for international detente.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with hos Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing option for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. He also said that the Kremlin expected that the two leaders will meet in Russia’s territory after their talks in Alaska.

