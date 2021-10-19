Slovakia says interested in deepening relations with Azerbaijan

Slovakia says interested in deepening relations with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovakia is interested in deepening relations with Azerbaijan, said Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korčok, who is an official visit to Baku.

He made the remarks Tuesday at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, News.Az reports.

Korčok described Azerbaijan as an important partner for Slovakia.

He also stressed that Slovakia has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The diplomat emphasized the importance of observing the principle of territorial integrity.

“There is great potential for the development of cooperation between Slovakia and Azerbaijan,” Korčok added.

News.Az