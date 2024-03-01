Slovenia calls Azerbaijan ‘key strategic partner’ in diversifying energy supplies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovenia sees Azerbaijan as a key strategic partner in diversifying energy supplies, said Slovenia's Minister of the Environment, Climate, and Energy Bojan Kumer.

He made the remarks at the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

“Our partners are pivotal in the EU's efforts to diversify gas supplies, and Azerbaijan has been identified as a key strategic partner,” the minister said.

Minister Kumer noted the critical role of gas supply for the continent. “Gas has always played a crucial role in Slovenia's and Europe's energy mix, particularly in the industrial sector,” he added.

The 10th meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on Friday. The meeting saw discussions on the expansion of the SGC and the inclusion of new participating countries, as well as initiatives related to green energy projects.

Since December 2020, the Southern Gas Corridor has operated at full capacity, delivering gas to Italy (over nine billion cubic meters per year), Greece, and Bulgaria (one billion cubic meters per year each).

News.Az