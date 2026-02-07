Slovenia pledges €500,000 to support Ukraine's energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovenia has approved a €500,000 ($590,000) donation to Ukraine’s Energy Support Fund to help stabilize the country’s power system amidst ongoing Russian attacks and harsh winter conditions.

According to the Government of the Republic of Slovenia, the decision was adopted at a cabinet session on Friday and earmarks the funds for the Energy Support Fund administered by the Energy Community, which assists Ukraine in repairing and rebuilding energy infrastructure damaged or destroyed during Russia’s invasion, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Funding aimed at urgent repairs

Slovenian officials said the contribution is intended to help restore electricity and heating capacity across Ukraine, where repeated strikes have left large parts of the energy network impaired.

The move followed a formal request from Ukraine’s ambassador to Slovenia, Petro Bešta, who warned in a letter to Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob and Finance Minister Klemen Boštjančič of the “unsustainable” situation facing Ukraine’s energy sector and appealed for additional international assistance.

Slovenia said the donation underscores its continued solidarity with Ukraine at a time of acute need.

From 2024 onward, Slovenia said it increasingly shifted its support toward reconstruction and development projects, with a stronger role for Slovenian implementing organizations and the transfer of technical expertise to Ukrainian partners.

For 2026 alone, Slovenia has earmarked at least €7.2 million in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine through its foreign and finance ministries, channelled via domestic aid organizations and international humanitarian agencies.

