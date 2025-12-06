Slovenia to buy U.S. weapons to boost Ukraine's air defense

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the PURL program, NATO countries buy weapons from the United States and subsequently transfer them to Ukraine. Slovenia plans to make a PURL contribution by the end of 2025 to buy US-made weapons for Ukraine, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on his Telegram channel, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He said the 43 million euros allocated by Ljubljana will be used to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses. He did not specify which US air-defense systems would be purchased for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Slovenia’s participation in PURL became known in October, though the funding level was not disclosed at the time. The contribution is intended solely for defensive US systems to protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Shmyhal said Ukraine and Slovenia can expand defense cooperation, including sharing Kyiv’s frontline experience with various types of drones. He has already discussed the issue with Slovenian Defense Minister Borut Sajovic.

In October, Ukraine and Slovenia also agreed on technical and financial cooperation. From 2022 to 2025, Ljubljana has provided more than 13 million euros in indirect financial aid to Kyiv. Over the same period, the Slovenian government approved 15 defense assistance packages totaling more than 102 million euros, plus 3.4 million euros for reconstruction projects — a significant contribution for a small country like Slovenia.

Slovenia is also providing direct military aid. Ukraine’s forces have received Slovenian M-55S tanks, BVP M80A amphibious armored vehicles, Humvees, Zastava M55 anti-aircraft guns, various drones, ammunition and more.

While the Slovenian armored vehicles delivered to Ukraine are not new - many saw service in the wars following the breakup of Yugoslavia - they are combat-ready after repairs and upgrades.

News.Az