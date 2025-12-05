US sets 2027 deadline for Europe to lead NATO defense

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has told European allies it expects them to take over most of NATO’s conventional defense capabilities by 2027, sources said. Pentagon officials warned that if Europe falls short, Washington may pull back from key NATO coordination efforts.

European diplomats say the deadline is unrealistic, noting that replacing U.S. intelligence, surveillance assets, and military production capacity cannot be achieved quickly. The U.S. has not clarified how it will measure Europe’s progress, and internal disagreements remain over America’s long-term role in the alliance, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While European nations have boosted defense spending since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, officials admit major gaps in air defenses, drones, and munitions persist. The EU aims for full defense readiness by 2030, a target analysts already consider challenging.

The message comes as President Trump continues to pressure NATO allies, alternating between criticism and praise of Europe’s defense commitments.

News.Az