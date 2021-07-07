'Smart village' in Azerbaijan's liberated Zangilan planned to be settled in early 2022: deputy minister

'Smart village' in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district is planned to be settled in early 2022, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said at the presentation of Pakistan-Azerbaijan Chamber for Economic Cooperation held in Baku on July 7.

He recalled that the construction of ‘smart cities’ and ‘smart villages’ has already been launched in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The deputy minister noted that it’s planned to settle the ‘smart village’ created in Zangilan in January next year.”

“Construction of international airports in these areas is also underway. As it’s known, the construction of the airport in Fuzuli continues. Its opening is expected to take place on September 5 this year,” Mammadov added.

