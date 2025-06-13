Smoke rises over Tel Aviv after Iranian missile strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

A thick plume of smoke rose over the coastal city of Tel Aviv on Friday after missile fire from Iran, an AFP journalist reported, following a series of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets.

The smoke towered over the city's skyscrapers as blasts echoed across the city, the journalist said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Friday that Israel's deadly attacks on his country will "bring it to ruin", vowing retaliation.

"The armed forces of the Islamic republic will inflict heavy blows upon this malevolent enemy," Khamenei said in a televised speech, adding that the consequences of the Israeli attack "will bring it to ruin".

Meanwhile, Iranian state media said the country's forces downed two Israeli fighter jets.

"At least two Israeli fighter jets were shot down in Iranian skies," the official IRNA news agency reported, without elaborating.

Israel's military on Friday also said it identified missiles fired from Iran towards Israel, and ordered all citizens to head to shelters.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," it said in a statement, adding the public should enter protected shelters "and remain there until further notice".

