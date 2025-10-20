Snapchat down amid major internet outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Snapchat is currently experiencing a widespread outage, leaving users around the world unable to send messages, access stories, or connect to the app’s servers. The disruption began this morning around 8 AM UK time (midnight PT).

The issue is not limited to Snapchat. The outage is linked to a broader internet disruption caused by a failure at Amazon Web Services (AWS), which hosts a range of popular online services, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Downdetector, the website that tracks service outages, shows a sharp spike in error reports for Snapchat, confirming the problem is widespread. Users have reported Snap scores failing to load and Snap Map being inaccessible.

Other apps and games relying on AWS are also affected, leaving millions of users temporarily cut off from their favorite services.

