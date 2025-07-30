Snorter just exploded: The AI agent Crypto built to fight Crypto scams and find 100x gems

With AI-generated scams rising by 456% in just one year, crypto investors are scrambling for tools that can keep them safe. Enter Snorter – a new AI agent crypto built on Solana that’s not just fast, but also designed to outsmart the scammers themselves.

The crypto world is under siege from a new kind of scammer – one that doesn’t need a hoodie or a laptop in a dark basement. Today’s crypto crooks have AI-generated voices, deepfake credentials, and access to language models that sound just like your mom asking for help.

According to blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs, global crypto scams surged 456% between May 2024 and April 2025. From New York to Los Angeles, fraud rings are using advanced AI tools to mimic loved ones, spin up fake trading platforms, and drain wallets faster than ever.

No one is safe. Even crypto insiders, including the CEO and CFO of MoonPay, were conned out of $250,000 by a scammer pretending to be a Trump inauguration official.

Amid the chaos, a new AI agent crypto is emerging – not just to help users trade smarter, but to help them stay safer. That project is Snorter.

AI Scams Are Getting Smarter – Snorter Wants You to Be Smarter Too

AI-powered fraud isn’t some niche problem anymore. It’s rapidly becoming the dominant threat in crypto. Scammers are building live deepfakes, creating bots that impersonate support staff, and using generative AI tools to spin up entire fake websites – all with the goal of stealing crypto.

Fake Telegram groups, phony BitLicense certificates, and bogus Facebook ads are being used to target communities like Russian-speaking New Yorkers and elderly retail investors. Chainabuse, TRM Labs’ open-source platform, says AI-enabled scams are now the most commonly reported category of crypto crime.

With regulatory frameworks still catching up, users are left to defend themselves. That’s where Snorter comes in – a Telegram-based trading bot that’s using Solana’s speed and AI tools to give traders both offensive and defensive firepower.

Snorter: The AI Agent Crypto Traders Are Flocking To

Snorter isn’t just another meme coin with a Telegram group. It’s a high-performance trading bot built natively on Solana, offering some of the fastest and cheapest execution in the market.

What sets Snorter apart is its Fast Sniper mode. Users simply input a token contract or pool ID, and the bot automatically buys the token the moment it becomes tradable – often before DEX trackers or other bots even detect the listing.

This is made possible by Snorter’s private RPC infrastructure, which acts like a direct hotline to the Solana network. That speed advantage is what gives traders the chance to catch the next 100x meme coin – instead of being dumped on by those who got in first.

Built-In Protection Against Crypto Scams

Of course, speed alone is useless if you're sprinting straight into a rug pull. That’s why Snorter is engineered for safety as well as speed.

Snorter includes honeypot detection, blacklist scanning, and alerts for frozen or malicious contracts – all of which run silently in the background as you trade. In closed beta testing, these tools flagged 85% of suspected scam tokens before any trades were made.

The bot also includes MEV protection, shielding users from front-running and sandwich attacks – manipulative strategies that can cost traders thousands. Just recently, one user lost over $215,000 on Uniswap in a single MEV incident. Snorter is built specifically to prevent that kind of loss.

Not Just a Bot – A Full Ecosystem Powered by SNORT

What makes Snorter stand out even more is the SNORT token: a meme coin with real utility that powers the entire ecosystem.

Holding SNORT reduces trading fees to just 0.85%, the lowest among Solana-based bots. It also unlocks access to upcoming staking pools, trading competitions, copy trading, and premium algorithm upgrades.

The team has already raised $2.1 million in its presale, and the current price of SNORT sits at $0.0995. Over 14 million tokens have already been staked, showing significant community belief in the project.

With a DAO in development, SNORT holders will also gain governance rights over fee structures, integrations, and treasury allocation – offering more than just speculative upside.

Meme Coin Mania Is Back and Snorter’s in the Driver’s Seat

The timing couldn’t be better. Meme coins are once again surging in popularity. Solana-based favorites like BONK, PENGU, and WIF are back in the headlines, and platforms like Pump.fun have made it easy for anyone to launch a token.

While Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko recently questioned the intrinsic value of meme coins, their $83 billion market cap tells a different story. Community momentum and cultural relevance are becoming the new metrics of value and Snorter is positioned to ride that wave.

Unlike most meme coins, Snorter is infrastructure. It’s the tool traders can use to catch the next BONK before it breaks out and the token that powers that system may very well be a 100x play in its own right.

Why Snorter Fits the AI Agent Crypto Narrative

Snorter isn’t just a bot – it’s a response to a market overrun by AI-driven scams. While bad actors use AI to scam victims, Snorter leverages AI tools to detect fraud, execute faster, and protect users.

In a sense, it flips the narrative: instead of being scammed by bots, users now have a bot on their side.

This puts Snorter squarely into the AI agent crypto category – not just as a tool for speed but as a platform for smarter, safer trading in a high-risk environment.

How to Buy SNORT and Join the Movement

You can buy SNORT through the official Snorter Bot Token presale site. Payment options include SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, and even credit card.

To get the most out of the experience, use Best Wallet, which displays your presale SNORT balance, offers staking integration, and gives you early access to future token launches.

Snorter Is the AI Agent Crypto to Watch

Crypto scams are only going to get more sophisticated, especially with generative AI evolving at a rapid pace, but so are the tools designed to fight them.

Snorter doesn’t promise safety through slogans – it delivers it through sub-second execution, fraud detection systems, and built-in protections. Combine that with staking rewards, community governance, and meme coin potential, and you’ve got a project that’s hitting on every trend in the 2025 crypto market.

In a world of fake voices, deepfakes, and fraudulent Telegram groups, Snorter might just be the AI agent crypto that gives everyday traders a real fighting chance.

With its presale still open , but rapidly selling out, that chance might not last long.

