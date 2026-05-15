Sri Lanka opens access to PayPal payment services

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Sri Lankan banks will collaborate with PayPal, one of the world’s leading online payment platforms, to introduce cross-border payment services in the country, the President’s Media Division (PMD) announced on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Through integration with the domestic banking system, the payment platform officially launched its services in Sri Lanka on Friday.

The PMD said the move marks an important step toward strengthening secure and reliable access to cross-border payment services for Sri Lankan consumers, freelancers, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and businesses.

The expansion of cross-border payment services is expected to enable Sri Lankan small businesses, start-ups, and enterprises to participate more actively in global commerce.

News.Az