Snow and ice cripple Europe, six dead in winter chaos

A severe cold snap has paralyzed much of Europe, disrupting flights, rail services, and daily life for the third consecutive day. Airports in Paris and Amsterdam were hit hardest, with more than 1,000 travelers forced to spend the night at Schiphol Airport alone.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled, while black ice and snow have caused multiple accidents. So far, six people have died in weather-related incidents: five in France and one in Bosnia, where heavy snow and rain also triggered floods and power outages across the Balkans, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

The extreme conditions have particularly affected those without shelter. Boubacar Camara, a man from Guinea sleeping rough, described the situation as dire, saying he had “no choice but to keep on going.”

Authorities continue to warn residents to exercise caution as snow, ice, and high winds make travel dangerous across large parts of Europe.

