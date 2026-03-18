Iran signals no shift in nuclear doctrine

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Iran’s position against developing nuclear weapons is unlikely to change, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in remarks to Al Jazeera, News.Az reports.

Araghchi noted, however, that the country’s new supreme leader has not yet publicly stated his views on the issue.

Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed early in the US-Israeli war against Iran, had long opposed weapons of mass destruction. In the early 2000s, he issued a fatwa — a religious ruling — prohibiting their development.

Western countries, including the United States and Israel, have consistently accused Tehran of pursuing nuclear weapons. Iranian officials, however, maintain that the country’s nuclear programme is intended solely for civilian purposes.

Araghchi also pointed out that fatwas depend on the Islamic jurist who issues them, adding that he is not yet in a position to assess the jurisprudential or political stance of Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s new supreme leader.

News.Az