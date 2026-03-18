AMD, Samsung expand partnership on HBM4 memory

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Samsung Electronics and Advanced Micro Devices signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen their partnership on memory chip supplies for AI infrastructure.

The agreement focuses on supplying Samsung’s next-generation HBM4 memory for AMD’s upcoming Instinct MI455X and optimized DDR5 memory for AMD’s sixth-generation EPYC processors. Both companies also plan to explore a foundry partnership, where Samsung could manufacture next-generation AMD chips under contract, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Samsung, a leading HBM supplier for AMD, has previously provided HBM3E chips for MI350X and MI355X accelerators.

The move comes amid growing AI demand reshaping the semiconductor industry, as AMD recently signed multi-billion deals to supply AI chips to Meta Platforms and OpenAI. Samsung currently holds a 22% share of the global HBM market, trailing market leader SK Hynix at 57%.

News.Az