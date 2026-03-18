Argentina formally exits World Health Organization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentina has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organization (WHO), Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, Quirno said the decision was communicated in a formal note to the United Nations Secretary-General on March 17, 2025, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Under the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, the withdrawal takes effect one year after notification, making the move official this week.

Quirno emphasized that Argentina will continue to engage in international health cooperation through bilateral agreements and regional platforms, while maintaining full sovereignty over its health policy decisions.

The government had initially announced its intention to leave the global health body in February last year. At the time, presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni said President Javier Milei had instructed the foreign ministry to begin the withdrawal process.

Adorni noted that the decision would give Argentina greater flexibility to implement policies tailored to national needs, increase resource availability, and reinforce the country’s sovereignty in health-related matters.

News.Az