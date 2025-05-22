Snowflake, Nike and Urban Outfitters rise premarket; Humana, CVS Health fall

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. stock futures steadied Thursday after the previous session’s selloff, as investors fretted about growing fiscal concerns, ahead of more economic data, News.az reports citing Investing.

Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today:

Snowflake (NYSE:) stock rose 10% after the cloud-based data storage company raised its fiscal 2026 forecast for product revenue, betting on strong demand for its data analytics services as enterprises prioritize artificial intelligence spending.

Nike (NYSE:) stock rose 2% after the footwear retailer said it is planning to raise prices of some products from next week and will sell items on Amazon (NASDAQ:), rose 0.7%, after six years.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:) stock soared 19% after the clothing retailer reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly report - the second straight quarter of strong revenue gains and the third consecutive quarter of accelerating EPS growth.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ) stock rose 2.5% after the chipmaker beat expectations for quarterly revenue, driven by upbeat demand for its chips used in the automotive and industrial sectors.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:) stock rose 0.4% after the warehouse club chain reported reported first-quarter earnings that topped expectations, while revenue fell short of the consensus. The warehouse club chain reiterated its full-year profit guidance, which also missed market expectations at the midpoint.

Humana (NYSE:) stock fell 4%, CVS Health (NYSE:) dropped 2.7% and UnitedHealth (NYSE:) slipped 2.5%, with these health insurers falling in response to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announcing a significant expansion of its auditing efforts for Medicare Advantage plans.

Coinbase (NASDAQ:) stock rose 2.3%, with the crypto exchange benefiting from the rise in the value of bitcoin to a record high as the U.S. dollar struggled.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:) stock surged 12% after AT&T (NYSE:) clinched a deal to acquire the internet service provider’s consumer fiber operations for $5.75 billion in cash, looking to add further scale to its national fiber footprint.

Target (NYSE:) stock fell 0.5% after Bank of America downgraded its stance on the big-box retailer to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’, citing concerns over its near-term financial performance.

