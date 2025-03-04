Snowstorm disrupts travel in South Korea, ferries and flights canceled

Snow removal work is in progress on a road in the northeastern city of Taebaek, March 3, in this photo released by the city government. Yonhap

Forty-one ferry sailings and four flights were canceled in South Korea on Tuesday, according to anti-disaster authorities, due to heavy snowfall affecting central and southeastern provinces.

The snowstorm has impacted the Chungcheong, Gyeongsang, and Gangwon regions since the weekend, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, 41 passenger ships that travel on 30 routes, including those that link Incheon and Baengnyeong Island, and Pohang and Ulleung Island, had suspended services as of 6 a.m.

In addition, four domestic flights -- three at Seoul's Gimpo International Airport and one at Yeosu Airport -- were canceled, the agency said.

A heavy snow advisory has been in effect in most Gangwon, Chungcheong and Gyeongsang regions, where up to 50 centimeters of snow have fallen over the past two days. Weather forecasters say snow or rain will continue until Tuesday night in some areas of Gangwon and the east coast.

The heavy snow also led to road closures at three locations in Gangwon, one in North Chungcheong and six in North Gyeongsang, the agency noted, adding no casualties have been reported so far.

The entire nation was hit by the unseasonal snow on the day, with daily accumulations reaching 11 cm in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, 7 cm in the southeastern city of Ulsan and 5.9 cm in the Gyeonggi Province county of Yangpyeong, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

Seoul received 3.1 cm in the morning, the KMA said, adding it was a lot of snow for spring.

It attributed the unseasonal snow to a low-pressure system and its accompanying cloud belt that is moving northeast from Shanghai, China, toward Kyushu, Japan.

News.Az