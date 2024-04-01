SOCAR among key players in Romanian market, says minister

SOCAR among key players in Romanian market, says minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is one of the key players in the Romanian gas market, Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the eighth meeting of the joint commission between the governments of Azerbaijan and Romania in Baku, News.Az reports.

Moving forward together contributes to closer cooperation between the two countries, the minister stressed.

He noted that the two countries have similar challenges, so Romania values the strategic partnership with Azerbaijan and strives to deepen it.

“Romania-Azerbaijan bilateral relations keep developing every day,” Minister Burduja added.

News.Az