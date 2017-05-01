SOCAR announces volume and prices of exported oil products

+ ↺ − 16 px

In April 2017, Marketing and Economic Operations Department under the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan exported 47,090 tonnes of diesel fuel, 3,926 tonnes of aviation fuel, 117 tonnes of furnace oil, 4,710 tonnes of liquid pyrolysis resin, 8,314 tonnes of high-pressure polyethylene, 2,908 tonnes of propylene and 1,405 tonnes of butylene-butadiene fraction.

SOCAR exported 62,518 tonnes of diesel fuel, 14,898 tonnes of aircraft fuel, 57 tonnes of furnace oil, 8,073 tonnes of high-pressure polyethylene, 6,570 tonnes of liquid pyrolysis resin, 2,377 tonnes of butylene-butadiene fraction and 3,482 tonnes of propylene in April 2016, according to APA.



Totally, SOCAR exported 252,918 tonnes of diesel fuel, 18,822 tonnes of aircraft fuel, 117 tonnes of furnace oil, 32,593 tonnes of high-pressure polyethylene, 21,922 tonnes of liquid pyrolysis resin, 10,083 tonnes of butylene-butadiene fraction and 14,096 tonnes of propylene in January - April 2017.



The world market price of ethyl gasoline was (1 ton) $555.19, jet fuel - $ 493.19, diesel - $460.89, high-pressure polyethylene - $1,260, butylene-butadiene fraction - $758.81, liquid pyrolysis resin - $555.19, propylene - €880.

