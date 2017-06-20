SOCAR applies to Georgian government for increase of gas price

+ ↺ − 16 px

Natural gas price may rise 5 tetri in Georgia.

APA-Economics reports citing to Rezonansi newspaper that four companies – SOCAR Georgia Gas, Gruzgograz, Kaztransgaz and Gas transportation company - applied to government for increase of tariff.



The companies say the appeal was caused by volatility in GEL and investments they made.



The government did not comment on the issue. Georgian Tariff Commission said that the most of documents of the companies have already considered.



Experts say the increase may be about 5 tetri: “This will be difficult for low-income families, especially in winter. However, the increase is inevitable and the new tariff will be more real”.

News.Az

News.Az