SOCAR, bp discuss cooperation on oil and gas projects

President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf has met with bp Executive Vice President for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership between the two companies.

Discussions revolved around the prospects for cooperation on existing and future oil and gas projects. The pair also exchanged views on renewable energy projects, conduct of the exchange of experience in the field of human capital and other issues of mutual interest.

