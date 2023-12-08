SOCAR, China International Energy Group Co. Ltd discuss prospects for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf has met with President of China International Energy Group Co. Ltd Qiao Xubin, News.Az report.s

The event focused on projects aimed at developing Azerbaijan's green energy potential, opportunities in onshore and offshore wind energy, as well as SOCAR`s corporate strategy and progress in the fields of energy transition, digitization and innovation.

It was highlighted that China Energy International Group Co. has undertaken diversified activities in the realm of green energy and low-carbon energy across various countries.

The sides stressed the importance of the Cooperation Agreement signed between SOCAR and China International Energy Group Co.Ltd this June, and reviewed future goals. They exchanged views on the development of renewable energy sources such as green hydrogen, organization of experience exchange and the possibility of realizing financially lucrative projects.

