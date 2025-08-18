SOCAR, CIMA ink MoU to strengthen financial, managerial expertise

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) and UK’s the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation.

The document was inked by Zaur Gurbanov, SOCAR Vice President, and Andrew Harding, CIMA Chief Executive Officer, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

The MoU envisages improving financial and managerial knowledge and skills, promoting corporate governance and accounting practices in accordance with international standards, boosting the financial functioning of SOCAR, holding joint training programs, certifications, and exchange of expertise in the relevant fields.

CIMA was founded in 1919 and has helped shaped the profession for over a century. In 2017, CIMA and the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) came together as AICPA & CIMA to forge a powerful international alliance that promotes accounting and finance in every corner of the world.

Today, AICPA & CIMA serve 580,000 members, candidates and registrants in 150 countries and territories. They also offer the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation, a globally recognized professional credential for management accountants. It signifies advanced proficiency in finance, operations, strategy, and management.

