SOCAR commissions new well in Caspian Sea

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will additionally produce 4,380 tons of oil and 365,000 cubic meters of gas annually through commissioning of a new well at

The daily debit reaches 12 tons of oil and 1,000 cubic meters of gas within the range of 1,532-1,536 meters, according to the message.

SOCAR produced 1.85 million tons of oil at Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields in January-March 2017, as compared to 1.9 million tons in the same period of 2016.

SOCAR produced 7.52 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s onshore and offshore fields in 2016, as compared to 8.16 million tons in 2015.

In total, 41.03 million tons of oil was produced in Azerbaijan in 2016, as compared to 41.58 million tons in 2015, according to SOCAR.

SOCAR includes such production associations as Azneft (the enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerkimya (the chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas produced in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies, and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.

