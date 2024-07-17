SOCAR eyes acquisition of majority stake in Azer-Turk Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) intends to acquire 51 percent of Azer Turk Bank OJSC shares.

The issue was discussed at the SOCAR’s Supervisory Board meeting chaired by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on Tuesday, News.Az reports.During the meeting, Minister Jabbarov presented a presentation regarding plans to purchase 51 percent of shares of Azer-Turk Bank and the steps in this direction.Furthermore, the work done in the business segment "Production and Development", the results achieved, and the upcoming tasks in this area were discussed at the meeting.

News.Az