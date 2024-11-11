SOCAR, "IntelliGrid" ink smart gas grid management deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, and IntelliGrid, formed by JV Esyasoft and Presight, signed a cooperation agreement for the supply, deployment and service of smart gas grid management system across the entire service area of Azerigaz Production Union.

The document was inked on the margins of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, News.Az reports.The signing ceremony was attended Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy, Chairman of SOCAR Supervisory Board, Ajay Hans Raj Bhatia, CEO of Sirius International Holding.The agreement was signed by Rovshan Najaf, SOCAR President and Bipin Chandra, Founder and Group CEO of Esyasoft Holding.The document envisages the usage of artificial intelligence capabilities of "IntelliGrid" to integrate data analysis, predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring into the gas distribution network. This will let optimize gas consumption, minimize losses and boost overall operational efficiency.

News.Az