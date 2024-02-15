+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) intends to foster global climate sustainability by 2050, SOCAR’s Vice President Afgan Isayev said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a forum on the topic “Tax system in the new period of development: Strategic goals for a sustainable economy” in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Our mission is to convert SOCAR into a national energy corporation that will provide reliable, safe, and sustainable energy,” Isayev said.

He stressed that SOCAR is currently at the beginning of its transformation process and operates in the oil and gas value chain.

“By 2035, the company hopes to have a diverse hydrocarbon and low-carbon business portfolio, as well as an emissions profile comparable to that of world energy leaders,” the SOCAR’s vice president added.

News.Az