SOCAR, Italian bank ink deal to attack financial resources

A delegation led by Zaur Gurbanov, Vice President of Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR), paid a visit to Milan, Italy.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation met with the senior management of Intesa Sanpaolo Bank and its subsidiary Všeobecná úverová Bank to discuss further expansion of cooperation, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR. SOCAR and Intesa Sanpaolo Bank signed an agreement on attracting financial resources.The Azerbaijani delegation also met with Italian investors related to SOCAR’s bonds circulating in the international financial market.The meetings featured presentations on the latest situation in the financial market, SOCAR’s financial indicators, ratings and plans in the field of green energy.

News.Az