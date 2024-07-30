SOCAR, Italy’s Eni embark on cooperation on energy transition initiatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s energy giant SOCAR and Italy’s Eni S.p.A. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation in Energy Projects and Energy Transition Initiatives.

"The Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation in Energy Projects and Energy Transition Initiatives" signed between SOCAR (@SOCARofficial) and Eni S.p.A. (@eni) aims to bolster #energy security and foster innovative solutions in the energy sector.#EconomyAz pic.twitter.com/K9PWic2BJd — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) July 30, 2024

This was announced by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, News.Az reports.The document aims to bolster energy security, Minister Jabbarov posted on X.“The Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation in Energy Projects and Energy Transition Initiatives signed between SOCAR and Eni S.p.A. aims to bolster energy security and foster innovative solutions in the energy sector,” the minister said.

News.Az