SOCAR launches Digital Field project based on SAP UFAM

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has launched a Digital Field project based on SAP UFAM, the organization said in a statement on Thursday.

SOCAR conducts the digital transformation of its oil and gas production. SAP UFAM (a joint solution of SAP and OIS) will combine production processes in one system and will be integrated into the digital core of the enterprise - SAP ERP. The start of industrial operation of UFAM is scheduled for June 2020.

SOCAR vice-president for field development Yashar Latifov said: “SOCAR strives to use advanced technologies in business processes and production, while setting industry standards for oil production and supporting the government policy on digitalization of the economy. The implementation of UFAM platform will consolidate disparate data from various production systems. It will carry out integrated analysis to ensure that wells are operated in accordance with the approved potential, and also optimize geological and technical measures.”

A consolidated team from SOCAR, Caspian Innovation Center, SAP Digital Business Services and OIS are creating a single data source, which will allow for integrated planning, modelling, analysis and monitoring of all oil production processes.

In the first stage, it developed solutions for the main business processes, data and its integration with SOCAR measurement source systems, corporate data storage and SAP ERP digital core. The solution was implemented in the system of consistent algorithms and has been tested at two production departments of SOCAR. It demonstrated the functionality of the platform for selection of geological and technological measures, analysis of wells operations, integrated modeling and planning of the production process. The training for main users has already been finished. SOCAR’s responsible specialists have been appointed to various data groups to verify data and upload it to the system.

Launching the platform for industrial exploitation will enable SOCAR to achieve the following goals:

- a standardized approach to planning will ensure performance record of all production services affecting the output. That will significantly reduce intraday shortages;

- a permanent asset model will be realized in the integrated modeling subsystem to support decision making and calculating the pattern of static and dynamic constraints;

- all business facilities (well, pipeline, ground equipment, energy facilities, etc.) will be displayed on the map of monitoring panel in real mood with a presentation of their passport, target and current operation parameters

Dmitriy Pilipenko, CEO of SAP CIS said: “SAP UFAM is the first product developed in the CIS and included in the global SAP price list. This means that the solution meets high international standards and local customer needs as well. The system takes into account many indicators in its work, from the reservoir to the oil delivery unit, which allows us to transform production processes. We are pleased that for 10 years SOCAR has been choosing SAP solutions for the implementation of projects of strategic importance for the whole country.”

