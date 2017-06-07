SOCAR launches water cooling installation at Baku Oil Refinery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has launched a new water cooling installation at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, Trend’s correspondent reported.

The launching ceremony was attended by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and representatives of the company’s management.

Construction of the installation, the main project of which was developed by France’s Hamon Thermal Europe, was started in 2015. The installation’s capacity is 7,000 cubic meters of water per day. Its commissioning will ensure continuous and reliable supply of cold water to technological units, reduce dependence on external sources, improve the quality of products and reduce losses.

The SOCAR management also viewed the reconstruction of an installation for regenerating saturated amino acids, with a capacity of almost 780,000 tons, as well as a catalytic reforming unit.

The Baku Oil Refinery’s modernization is currently underway and it will be completed until 2020. The refinery’s processing capacity will increase from 6 to 7.5 million tons of oil per year.

News.Az

News.Az