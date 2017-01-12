SOCAR may hold IPO of its subsidiaries in future

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR may hold an initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiaries in the future, said Elkhan Hasanov, head of investments and o

There are no exact dates for holding the IPO and the companies whose shares may be put up for sale have not been selected yet, Hasanov said, according to Trend.

The Strategic Road Map for the prospects of the national economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan says the government may consider holding the IPO of some enterprises of the national companies, for example, the ones engaged in the production of polymer or retail sale of fuel.

News.Az

