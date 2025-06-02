SOCAR set to sign agreements with Exxon Mobil, BP soon - media

Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian basin. Photo: BP

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will sign new agreements soon for oil and gas exploration in the country, including with Exxon Mobil and BP, three sources have announced.

The sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, declined to give further details, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan has proven oil reserves of 7 billion barrels and proven natural gas reserves of 1.7 trillion cubic metres, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Azerbaijan exported 25 bcm of natural gas in 2024.

