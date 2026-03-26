Iran continues missile, drone strikes against US, Israeli targets -VIDEO

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Iranian armed forces and allied resistance groups across the region are reportedly continuing retaliatory operations against the United States and Israel.

According to Iran’s English-language Press TV, on Thursday, 26 March 2026, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army conducted multiple operations as part of Operation True Promise 4, launched immediately after what Tehran described as an “unprovoked act of aggression” by the US-Israeli coalition on 28 February, News.Az reports.

Iran targeted the military command control center of the Zionist regime and the industries related to its nuclear infrastructure in the 82nd wave of the Operation True Promise 4.



Follow: https://t.co/LWoNSpkc2J pic.twitter.com/VH0s3FUWew — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 26, 2026

Iranian forces have reportedly carried out 84 waves of missile and drone strikes using advanced weaponry, targeting Israeli military facilities, as well as US bases and assets across West Asia.

Lebanese Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq have also joined the campaign against what Press TV called “external aggressors,” inflicting heavy damage on enemy positions. Iraqi resistance groups are said to be conducting daily operations, primarily against American military assets in Iraq and other Arab states.

The strikes, spanning from the fourth to the 76th wave, demonstrate the geographic reach of Iran’s military capabilities. Press TV claimed the operations have extended from deep within the Negev desert, including sites near Israel’s nuclear facility in Dimona, to settlements in northern Israel along the Lebanese border.

The operations allegedly targeted a combination of Israeli military installations, such as the Nevatim and Ramat David airbases, alongside major economic centres including Tel Aviv and Haifa.

News.Az