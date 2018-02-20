SOCAR signs agreement on exploration of gas fields in Bangladesh

SOCAR-AQS LLC won the international tender announced by BAPEX.

Azerbaijan’s SOCAR-AQS LLC and Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Сompany Ltd. (BAPEX, a subsidiary of Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (PETROBANGLA) signed a memorandum of understanding on joint participation in new gas projects in Bangladesh, Trend reports.

The document was signed by BAPEX chief manager Islam Muhammad Nowshad and deputy director general of SOCAR-AQS LLC Eldar Yaradanguliyev, Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR said in a message.

SOCAR-AQS LLC won the international tender announced by BAPEX. The tender was announced for the drilling of two reconnaissance wells and one appraisal well in Bangladesh.

The memorandum will play a significant role in terms of the prospect of expanding cooperation with BAPEX after the completion of drilling exploration and appraisal wells.

SOCAR-AQS was established in 2007 by Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Absheron Drilling Company as a joint venture rendering integrated services for drilling and well servicing.

Presently, SOCAR-AQS is conducting drilling at the Gunashli, Western Absheron, Umid and Bulla Deniz fields.

