SOCAR, SLB partner to boost Caspian Sea oil field redevelopment

SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s state oil company, and international technology firm SLB have signed a major partnership agreement to fast-track the redevelopment of the Bahar and Gum Deniz fields in the Caspian Sea.

The collaboration will focus on identifying high-potential production zones, developing advanced reservoir models, and designing well and rig programs to support early production schemes (EPS) at the fields, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

The initiative aligns with SOCAR’s long-term strategy to increase oil output and extend the life of mature offshore assets, while promoting operational efficiency and sustainable processes.

At the signing ceremony, SOCAR Vice President for Development and Production Operations, Babak Huseynov, highlighted the successful partnership between the two organizations. The vice president noted that the project is an important step towards optimizing production at mature fields using advanced methods, and expressed confidence that the technical foundation will be laid for the next stages of reconstruction of the Bahar and Gum Deniz fields.

